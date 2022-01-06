In France, a new surge in infections: 335 thousand in one day. Over 60,000 No vax run to get the first dose

In the last 24 hours, a number of Coronavirus infections has been recorded in France never before reached. The latest French bulletin counts at least 335,000 cases, i.e. beyond 60,000 more than those recorded yesterday, when they amounted to 271.686. To announce the absolute peak of new positives in a single day was the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. The official figure will be made known exactly in the evening, but the head of the French health department wanted to anticipate the data during the summit in the National Assembly about the bill with which the French government intends to establish the vaccination pass on the model than the Italian one. The same minister also spoke of another record: that relating to the administration of the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine among the population of skeptics or No vax. Today alone, Wednesday 5 January, a total of 66,000 first doses: “If they all did it for 70 or 75 days we would have complete protection of the French population, at least as regards the severe forms of Covid,” said Véran.

