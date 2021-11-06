In France compulsory mask for those who take the chairlifts – Mondo

Wearing a mask will be mandatory for those who go up the cable cars and queue to take chairlifts or ski-lifts in French ski resorts. Even the green pass will become green if the national incidence rate exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Prime Minister Jean Castex announced today. According to the protocol, a spacing in the rows “with random controls” will also be imposed, while once seated on the chairlift the skier will be able to remove the mask. The new rules will come into force at the beginning of the week, said Undersecretary Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Austria sends unvaccinated people to “lockdown”. From Monday 8 November, those who are not immunized will no longer be able to access restaurants, nightlife, hotels, sports, cultural events and will be excluded from free time initiatives. The Austrian government has foreseen a transition period of four weeks, during which the first dose combined with a PCR buffer will suffice. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg justified the measure with the sharp increase in Covid cases in Austria (9,388 today alone). “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt”.