in France over 200,000 cases in 24 hours

With the Omicron variant, infections increase all over the world. In France, a new national record has been reached: 208,000 people have been positive in the last 24 hours.

Record of cases in France: every second two Frenchmen are positive

This was announced by the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, during a hearing at the National Assembly, in which he specified that in total at the moment there are one million positive people in the country at Covid. Yesterday the country had registered 180,000 new cases.

“This means that 24 hours a day, every second, two French people are diagnosed with positivity. We have never seen such a situation and it is so everywhere, in all territories, in all environments, we are certainly one million French infected plus asymptomatic people “, added Minister Veran, according to the Bfmtv broadcaster. .

In Denmark, one in 60 inhabitants is positive

Denmark, which is currently the country in the world with the highest number of new Covid cases compared to its population, has recorded 23,228 cases in the last 24 hours, a number that pulverizes the maximum of 16,164 infections reported on Monday. The Danish incidence means that more than one in 60 inhabitants tested positive in the past week.

The increase in the number of cases, as reported by the country’s health authorities, is closely related to the sharp increase in swabs while the rate of positive tests remained almost stable at 12.3%.

In the United States, 267,000 cases were reported in one day

Even in the United States, the virus continues to travel: in the face of a worrying fifth wave of Covid-19 fueled by the Omicron variant, the country has a new record of cases per day, with over 267,000 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the database of the New York Times.

Thus, the maximum number of daily infections recorded in January 2021, 251,232, is exceeded. The Omicron variant now accounts for 59% of new infections, up from 23% a week ago.

Hospital admissions are also on the rise, albeit to a lesser extent than in previous waves: on Monday there were about 70,000 hospitalized, while during the Delta peak there were more than 100,000 hospitalizations.

New York City in particular faces a surge in Covid cases, with the average positivity rate climbing to 19.97% in the past week. On Tuesday alone, a record average of 265,427 new cases per day had been recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of daily cases in the country, the most grieving in the world, surpassed the previous peak recorded in the third wave, in January 2021, at nearly 252,000 cases.

In Malta, the number of infections never seen since the beginning of the pandemic

The explosion of new infections from Covid continues in Malta. In the last week there have been numbers never seen since the start of the pandemic.

The new record, with 1.298 in 24 hours just set yesterday, was smashed today with 1.337. In proportion to the resident population, it is as if over 160 thousand had been registered in Italy.

The maximum of new daily positivity in the previous phases was 510 on 10 March. The number of active cases doubled in five days: they were 4,469 on December 24, they have risen to almost nine thousand today (8,956).

In Israel the highest contagion figure since last October

Israel recorded almost 3,000 new cases of Covid for the second consecutive day, the highest figure since last October driven by the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, 2,952 Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus out of 120,562 tests performed, for a positive rate of 2.48%, the highest since 4 October.

A surge in infections in the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates also follow the same trend, where 2,234 new positives have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The country had not exceeded two thousand cases per day since last June, reports the local newspaper The National.

With these latest data, the country has reached 757,145 infections and 2,160 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of daily cases increased significantly in December in the Emirates, from less than 50 cases at the beginning of the month to today’s latest data. The authorities have increased the tests, and the governments of the various emirates are adopting or evaluating new restrictions to control the health situation.

Never before in the world have so many infections been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic

The world had a new record of Covid cases in a week. According to a count by the France Presse agency on official data, 6,550,000 were recorded between 22 and 28 December: never so many since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily average is, therefore, equal to over 935 thousand per day, with a growth of 37% compared to the previous week. The previous record dates back to the week between 23 and 29 April this year with a daily average of 817 thousand cases.