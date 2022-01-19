In France there is a new record of cases (464 thousand), but the Minister of Education works from Ibiza: controversy of trade unions and opposition

While the France makes another impressive record record of daily infections, with over 464,000 people testing positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the controversy against the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, which as a scoop of Mediapart announced the new health protocol in schools, contested by teachers’ unions, with an interview with Le Parisien granted while still on holiday in Ibiza, before returning from the end of the year holidays.

After the revelation, confirmation from the dicastery also arrived along with a clarification according to which the minister was in any case working remotely since January 2nd. The accusations against the member of the government had come first of all by labor unions who accused him of leaving little time for schools to organize themselves. “There is nothing extraordinary”, commented the ministry, adding that the minister was “in a private situation for 4 days of vacation”. The regulation of the members of the government in the pandemic phase provides that people can go on vacation “up to 2 hours by plane away from Paris“.

The oppositions, however, are unleashed. For the ecological presidential candidate, Yannick Jadot, “This level of contempt and irresponsibility is not acceptable” and asked again, as in recent days, the resignation of the minister. “When it is too much, it is too much, Blanquer must resign”, also asked the deputies of de La France Insoumise (radical left led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon), while for the socialist secretary Olivier Faure “The delay in communicating the protocol was officially explained by the need to wait for the return to school. When improvisation is born from a lie, trust is no longer possible “. Attacks also from the far right: for the former Front National Florian Philippot (Les Patriotes) “Macronists make the French live hell, especially children in schools, and tonight we know that the Minister of National Education manages everything from Ibiza”. “At the Blanquer house – he protested Gilbert Collard, of the National Rassemblement of Marine Le Pen – the indecency of holidays is sacred ”.

Today there has been a new sharp increase in daily cases that reach 465 thousand. The positivity rate is still increasing and stands at 23.9%. While the incidence is 3,063 infected people per 100 thousand inhabitants. Today, however, the government said it was “optimistic” about the slowdown of the pandemic, citing above all the “stabilization of resuscitations” and the fact that the more dangerous Delta variant is “backward”.