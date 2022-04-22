In France they reveal the future of Keylor Navas at PSG

The media in France have been following very closely what will happen to the goalkeeping department in the Parisian team.

Already Keylor Navas and the technician Mauricio Pochettino They anticipated that winds of change will come in the PSGat least in the goalkeeping department where the Tico has shared the season with the Italian Gianluigi Donnarummaa situation that will not be repeated in the coming season.

Having two goalkeepers with pretensions to be starters has not been something entirely positive in the capital team that will seek to solve this matter for next season and everything seems to indicate that one of the two will have to leave so that the other can have the desired prominence .

This Thursday, the renowned media L’Equipe announced that Paris Saint-Germain would already have defined the decision regarding this issue and assures that it would be Keylor Navas the one who will leave the club to look for a new professional challenge.

In the publication made by this newspaper, he assured that the club understood that it cannot continue with the two goalkeepers and that Keylor himself is already clear that he will be the one to embark on a new team, not only because of what he mentioned this Wednesday, but also because of some comments he would have made within the team that his future would no longer be in Paris.

“Recruited free until 2026 and twelve years younger than his partner, Donnarumma, despite Italian interests, he should logically remain to the detriment of Navas who, privately, has hinted several times that he would leave,” indicates L’Equipe.

Keylor Navas is 35 years old and has a contract with the PSG until 2024, however, his performance up to this point is very high and he does not want to spend the last years of his professional career on the substitutes’ bench.

The level of competition of both Keylor and Donnarumma has been close throughout the year, their statistics show it, since Navas has played 23 games in which he kept the fence unbeaten nine times and scored 21 goals, while the Italian defended the goalkeeper in 20 games in which he scored 20 goals and kept the fence unbeaten in eight duels.

The difference in the end would be reduced to the issue of age, since Gianluigi Donnarumma He is barely 23 years old and is seen as a goalkeeper for the future, while Keylor is already at the end of a successful career that has taken him to the best clubs in Europe.