In front, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature with his photographs

Mollie Gould was one of the many women who passed through the love life of Luis Miguel and his popularity on social networks received a great reward from it. For its part, the “Sol de México” was a topic in virtual communities due to the viralization of a video by Diego Boneta, an actor who revived the star’s career by interpreting him in the Netflix series, and Canelo Álvarez.

The boxer and the actor sang a duet of the song “La mediavuelta”. This interpretation of the famous song by Luis Miguel came after Canelo’s defeat against the Russian Dmitry Bivol in the city of Las Vegas for the light heavyweight title.

This past Wednesday, Mollie Gould confirmed again all its beauty on virtual platforms. The model posted a photo on her official Instagram account that took all the eyes of her thousands of followers. The American wore a black swimsuit with gold details. The American complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

Mollie Gould posing. Source: Instagram Mollie Gould

“The purpose in my life is to be happy” was the simple and motivational text chosen by the ex of Luis Miguel as a caption for his aforementioned post on the popular network of the little camera.

This aforementioned publication Gould garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of two thousand hearts in just hours. “Wooow Mollieeee, so beautiful so sexy and elegant”, “This is excellent. Great pose, style.” and “All your photos are great!” They were some of the most outstanding messages that the former partner of the interpreter of “Until you forget me” received in her post.