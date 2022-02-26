In front of the mirror, Emma Roberts conquered everyone with her beauty

Emma Roberts has just celebrated her 31st birthday and was single again after her breakup after almost three years with Garrett Hedlund. With a one-year-old baby, their first child, the American actress of ‘American Horror Story’ ended this relationship

According to various entertainment magazines emma and Garrett went through complicated problems that led them to not fully understand each other. After months of instability, and the recent arrival of their son in the midst of a pandemic, the picture became complicated, finally ending the relationship on January 23.

The niece of the popular actress Julia Roberts became a mother in December 2020, and apparently it is difficult for him to adapt to this change, and despite the fact that the couple has been separated for a short time, they have decided to bring the end to good terms for the sake of little Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

emma robertswho rose to fame for her roles in youth films such as Aquamarine (2006) and Nancy Drew (2007), later becoming part of productions such as Valentine’s Day (2010) and The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015), began to flourish in social networks with posts that make her look cheerful.

Source; Instagram Emma Roberts

emma He photographed himself in front of the mirror with his blonde hair and a brown leather coat. She also wore a bag of the same color as her dress. The post managed to exceed 400 thousand likes on the first day since it went viral on Instagram. And of course there was no lack of comments from all over the world, by her followers who frequently flatter her.