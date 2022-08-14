In front of the mirror: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, fell in love with everyone

Galilea Lopez Morillo 26 years old is the only daughter of Liliana Rodríguez Morillo and the granddaughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer, the Puma Rodriguez. But she decided to follow another path and unlike her family, she does not belong to the artistic world but is dedicated to real estate.

Also Galilea Lopez Morillo She is a phenomenon on social media and has become a fashion and trend influencer. Currently, the granddaughter of Cougar With whom he has no dialogue, he accumulates almost 100 thousand followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of him.

For them, Galilea Lopez Morillo Share photos of your best looks, poses, trips, moments with your pets and with your friends. He also shows his fans the adventures he lives with his mother, Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, his aunt Lilibeth Morillo and his grandmother Lila Morillo.

But now Galilea Lopez Morillo He surprised everyone by posing in front of the mirror from the gym, while showing off all his beauty and his worked figure, product of his perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. A few months ago, she set out to lose weight and is succeeding.

In the postcard that quickly went viral, Galilea Lopez Morillo He wears black sneakers, short black and yellow shoes, and a black sweatshirt while revealing his abdomen. The clock shows almost 7 in the morning, which indicates that the granddaughter of the Puma Rodriguez He is responsible and consistent with his exercises.