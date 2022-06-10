In front of the mirror, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Galilea Lopez Morillo is the only daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, therefore the only granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although they do not live in the same city, mother and daughter have an excellent relationship and posts are commented on social networks daily.

A day ago, the daughter of the Cougar He shared a video dancing with his daughter “Suavemente”, the famous song by Elvis Presley. “BELLY ATTITUDE OF THE WEEK. TO THE RHYTHM OF @elviscrespolive “SOFTLY”….. LOVE YOUR MUSIC BABY! …..immortal! HOLD ON UNTIL FRIDAY!! MOMMY AND DAUGHTER TIME!” she wrote in the post.

For its part, Galilee she is very independent and is constantly doing physical activity, which has helped her lose weight. “She wasn’t able to wear these pants a year ago,” she wrote in an Instagram story. She always posts pictures in the gym, where she feels comfortable and at ease.

In the last hours, Galilee She shared an image in front of the mirror wearing the upper part of a colorful printed swimsuit, and oversize pants in shades of pink and orange. In the background, you can see her room, more precisely her bed and on it her puppy.

“Hello! Wishing you a wonderful Thursday! I want to be by the pool soaking up some sun this weekend,” the businesswoman wrote in the post. And she asked her fans “What are your plans?!” The publication of the granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez It quickly surpassed 400 likes and 10 comments. “How thin and beautiful you are”, “I love your puppy, and you are very pretty” and “That dressed meat is delicious” were some of them.