In front of the mirror, the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Galilea López Murillo has become a trend in recent months and it is not because she is dedicated to acting or music, but because of her incredible posts on social networks. The only granddaughter of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez she raised the temperature in a tight bathing suit and drew all eyes.

Unlike her mother, Liliana Rodríguez and her grandmother, Lila Morillo, Galilea Lopez Morillo He decided to dedicate himself to another field that is not artistic and that is why he developed his own company that is related to real estate. It is located in Miami, the city where the 26-year-old resides. In her spare time, she is an influencer.

Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez. Source Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

Galilea Lopez Morillo He is very independent and constantly engages in physical activity. This has helped her lose weight and thus improve her life. Through her social networks, the granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez has shared her transformation since she began to have a healthier life, based on healthy eating and physical exercise. What inspired the 26-year-old was her mother, who underwent a gastric sleeve.

On her Instagram account, where she has more than 91 thousand followers, the Venezuelan singer’s granddaughter shared a post in front of the mirror that raised the temperature. to this photograph, Galilee He accompanied it with a motivating phrase: “Give it that you can, let’s go!”. The 26-year-old appears wearing a tight but colorful orange two-piece swimsuit, which caught the attention of her fans.

As for the relationship Galilea Lopez Morillo has with Puma Rodríguez, on more than one occasion, the young woman has stated that she has not been able to contact her grandfather, despite trying to have a talk with the 79-year-old singer. However, every time the opportunity has presented itself, she has publicly defended him.