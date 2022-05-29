In front of the mirror: the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature with her curves

Galilea López Morillo showed this week all her support for her grandmother, Lila Morillo and cleared up all doubts about her state of health. Everything arose from a video where you can see the 81-year-old woman with mobility difficulties. The first to clarify the situation was Liliana Rodríguez Morillo.

Then the family message was ratified by the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez who wrote the following on the networks: “The distance really makes the heart grow more affection. I may or may not have cried while making this clip, appreciating these moments now more than ever… My family is healthy, happy and united. Moments like these are what keep me going. Thanks God!”.

Galilea López Morillo posing. Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

A few hours ago, Galilea Lopez Morillo He once again demonstrated all his beauty in virtual communities. The Venezuelan artist shared two photos in front of her mirror on her official Instagram account that drew all the attention of her millions of followers from around the world. The brunette wore a black biker jacket and a gray sports top. The South American complemented her look with sneakers, a sports watch, her hair up and a delicate make up.

“The best is yet to come! Closer than ever to being the best version of myself” was the simple and motivational text that she chose Lopez Morillo photo caption for his aforementioned post on the popular network of the little camera.

This aforementioned publication Galilee He garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily overcoming the barrier of a thousand hearts in just hours. “VERY BEAUTIFUL Galilea, I SEND YOU GREETINGS HUGS KISSES SUCCESS AND MANY BLESSINGS”, “The beautiful granddaughter of the puma” and “Super beautiful God bless you” were some of the messages received by the young Latina.