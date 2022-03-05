In full broadcast, Ukrainian streamers witness several Russian bombings

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Last week, Russia invaded Ukraine in a large-scale armed move that shook the entire world. Since then, strong explosions have hit major cities in the region, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to seek shelter outside the country. Unfortunately, not all people were able to escape or others simply decided to stay.

Multiple Twitch streamers shared images and videos of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil during their live streams and social media. One of the first influencers to witness the horror of war was Katymentooll, who heard a loud explosion while walking her dog in an urban area.

Now content creator Bulochka and her sister Alina_dln heard loud bangs where they were streaming. Although the images are not particularly disturbing, they do give us a glimpse of the terror that the inhabitants of the region have had to endure since the armed conflict began at the end of last week.

Twitch Streamers Quit Live Streaming After Hearing Explosions

Bulochka and her sister Alina_dln are sheltered in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. They often turn to Twitch to keep in touch with their followers. Unfortunately, during a recent live broadcast they experienced first-hand the horror of war as they heard multiple explosions nearby.

In the clips, which you can see if you visit this page, we can see that the content creators’ conversation is abruptly interrupted due to the Russian bombing that began to fall on Kharkiv. Likewise, we see the chairs and the table shake from the impacts.

Bulochka and Alina_dln heard multiple explosions during their live stream

In a specific video we can see that, upon hearing a loud explosion, Bulochka and Alina_dln choose to leave the room immediately to seek shelter. Before leaving the frame, we can clearly see the fear on their faces. Without a doubt, these images manage to convey terror and despair.

Before the war between Ukraine and Russia, streamers used to play Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Minecraft and other titles on Twitch. They also reacted to internet videos and chatted with their followers.

But tell us, what do you think of this shocking situation? Let us read you in the comments.

You can learn more about this war and its impact on the video game industry if you visit this page.

