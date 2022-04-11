In full controversy over photos with Gussy Lau, Ángela Aguilar clarifies what happened to the man who opened the door for her | Famous
Angela Aguilar faced another of the controversies in which it has recently been involved. Now, she clarified why he did not thank a man who opened the door for him.
At the end of last March, a video began to spread on social networks and some media in which the 18-year-old did not thank the elderly person.
Ángela Aguilar explains what happened to the man who opened the door for her
In an interview that she gave to the YouTube channel ‘Cheleando con las estrellas’, published last weekend, the singer justified the reason why she did not appreciate the man’s gesture.
“Do you want to know who that old man is?”answered Ángela Aguilar when she was questioned about it.
“I have known that old man since he was 2 years old, his name is ‘Tito'”; he added, ” he has been the driver of the Aguilar family lifetime”.
“‘Tito’ took me to the doctor, to school, to the airport, to shows,” he explained, ” ‘Tito’ is like my family nearest”.
” I was focused on not falling because the floor was like that (uneven) and everyone said that I didn’t say hello to ‘Tito’ when ‘Tito’ was the one who took me to the event,” he assured.
Ángela Aguilar acknowledges that “she knows how it looked” that she did not thank
In the talk, the singer admitted that, when looking at the images that went viral, the attitude she shows could be questionable.
“I know how it looked”, he acknowledged, “but the truth is nothing to see.” He reiterated that he was in a hurry because the dog was the one “carrying” her.
“I learned that ‘don’t do things that seem bad’“, he acknowledged, “I really have a million appreciations for that man because he has taken care of me all my life.”
” Thanks to him I get home safe and sound every night,” she said about the work that ‘Tito’ does with her and her family.
” It has helped me in many thingspeople don’t know and don’t have to know,” he said.
Days of controversy for Ángela Aguilar
The controversy over the alleged rudeness of Ángela Aguilar with “Tito” is not the only one she faces these days.
Last Thursday, April 7, he went out on Instagram to say that felt “raped” and “vulnerated” After the spread of some photos with Gussy Lau in which he appeared in an affectionate attitude.
Hours before, the 33-year-old composer said in a ‘live’ on that platform that she and he had been “dating” since last February and called her “my partner”.
The publication of these images have meant a scandal for the interpreter: “What face can I give my family?”questioned visibly affected.
One day after Ángela Aguilar published the video in which she said she felt “betrayed” after the photos with Gussy Lau, she left with her family for Europe.