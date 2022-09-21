In full divorce with Gérard Piqué, Shakira breaks the silence

LT



On the cover of the American magazine “ELLE”, Shakira returned to her relationship with Gérard Piqué, their divorce, and the impact it has on their children.

A breakup that is hard to pass. After more than 12 years together, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their separation in June. Remained very discreet about this aspect of her life, the 45-year-old singer spoke for the first time in the columns of the American magazine “ELLE”, of which she is on the cover. “I stayed quiet and just tried to digest it all. It’s really hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, because I’m a public figure, and because our separation is not a normal separation. It was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Very difficult,” she revealed.

Months after their breakup, the author-composter still feels “that it’s all just a bad dream”. “But it is very real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something so sacred and so special that I thought was the relationship with the father of my children, to see that turned into something vulgarized and belittled by the media”.

“A Sacrifice of Love”

Between the tax problems linked to the singer or the rumors of infidelity of the 45-year-old footballer, their breakup was highly publicized. But for the Colombian, the most important thing has always been to protect her children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old), even if the task has not always been the easiest. “I tried to hide this situation in front of my children. I try to protect them because it is my priority in life. But when they hear things at school from their friends or when they come across unpleasant news on the Internet, it affects them”.

If Shakira did not wish to drag on the subject, she claims to have made her relationship a priority. “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love (…) Thanks to that, my children were able to have a mother hen, and I have this incredible bond with them which is indestructible. That’s all I can say”.

