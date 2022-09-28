In full tension with the West, Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

In the midst of a climate of tension with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to the former US security contractor, Edward Snowdenwho fled his country almost a decade ago after leaking secret documents about espionage programs of the United States Government.

The measure was formalized through a decree published on the information portal of the Russian public administration. Snowden, 39, received political asylum in that country in 2013 and this Monday he was among the 75 foreigners who received a Russian passport by decision of the head of the Kremlin.

Putin made the decision under Article 89 A of the Russian Constitution, which stipulates that the head of state can grant citizenship and political asylum to anyone he wishes.

The technology consultant is a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). In 2013, through The Guardian and The Washington Post, he made public confidential documents about secret programs with which the United States espionage against its citizens and the rest of the world.







Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden and more than 70 foreigners. Photo: AP

Snowden received permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without giving up his US citizenship.

Anatoly Kucherena, his lawyer, reported that Snowden’s wife, Lindsay Mills, also an American who lives with him, will also apply for a Russian passport. The couple had a son in December 2020, who logically is of Russian nationality.

And he also argued that, beyond receiving Russian nationality, your client will not be called into the Russian ranks within the framework of the partial mobilization decreed last week by Putin.

“Because Edward did not serve in the Russian Army, he has no military practice and experience, cannot be mobilized“, he commented to the Interfax agency.







Snowden had to flee the United States after leaking secret documents from his country’s government. Photo: AP

In 2019 he published the book “Permanent Surveillance”, in which he reflects beyond its history and talks about the system and its consequences. “My name is Edward Joseph Snowden. He used to work for the government, but now he works for the people”it says at the beginning of the 445-page text.

Precisely, in that year, Snowden said that he was willing to return to the United States if he was “guaranteed a fair trial.”

However, months later, on November 2, 2020, he applied for Russian citizenship. For the time being, and despite having publicly denounced the US government, she has not made any comments or posted anything on social networks about the Russian military campaign in Ukraine that began last February.

Snowden, from the complaint to the cinema

After receiving asylum from Russia in 2013 and after the controversial allegations of “espionage” against the US government became known, the story became a film.

That’s what “Citizenfour” is about, a documentary brought to the big screen by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh who participated in the production and chose director Laura Poitras to recount the persecution Snowden received after airing “state secrets.” In various places the documentary was known as “the Snowden Affair”.







Citizenfour, the documentary film that retraced the Snowden case.

The film had an immediate impact on a global level, and was presented in New York on October 10, 2014.

The film toured the world and won 14 international awards, including an Oscar for best documentary in 2015.

