In Gaza, a shelter uses toy car and bicycle wheels to help paralyzed cats and dogs

Reuse the wheels of toy cars and children’s bicycles to build mobility devices for disabled dogs and cats, helping them to walk, run and play again despite the lack of specialized prosthetics. This is the idea put into practice by the volunteers of the Sulala Animal Rescue Society, an animal shelter in the Gaza Strip, destined for 32 dogs and cats who will receive wheelchairs or wheelchairs with artificial limbs made of recycled wood and metal.

“Animals wear out when they are paralyzed, so let’s make something that allows them to walk so they feel normal. Animals have feelings too, ”said Al-Aer, who helps run the shelter.

One of the dogs, Lucy, whose hind legs were paralyzed in a car accident, was given a wheelchair built using the rainbow-colored rubber wheels of a children’s bicycle found on an abandoned street. With the assistance of the volunteers, Lucy tucks her upper body through a harness that connects a metal frame to the wheels.



(reuters)

“They are adjustable according to the size of the dog,” said Ismail Al-Aer, Said’s uncle, who designed the device. Ismail created a similar apparatus for cats using the small wheels of a toy race car.



(reuters)

Although there are two prosthetic centers in Gaza, both are committed to providing artificial limbs to some 1,600 amputated people in the Strip. But the centers do not offer animal services, which makes the shelter initiative even more important, Gaza veterinarian Bashar Shehada said. “Animals with amputations” decrease, “as do ulcers and wounds that result from crawling animals,” Shehada said.

