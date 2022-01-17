In Genoa opens the Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, a true Neapolitan pizza: here’s where and when

Genoa – Some onlookers will have already noticed the panels that cover the windows of theformer shop Tino’s in via XII October 122r, and we are here to confirm everything: a Genoa opens the historic Neapolitan pizzeria From Michele, born in the Neapolitan city in 1870 thanks to the love and passion of master pizza maker Michele Condurro, a “fanatic” of pizza, as his brothers called him.

Point of meeting between tradition and passion, defined by some journalists “The sacred temple of pizza”, the pizzeria in via Cesare Sersale in Naples was born in 1930 and from that moment it saw alternation five generations of expert pizza chefs. His true pizza has won the hearts of many Neapolitans and tourists (hanging on the walls of the room you can admire a photo of Julia Roberts intent on tasting his slice) and for 4 years he has begun to delight the palates of customers scattered around numerous cities in the world. Today, in Europe and in the world, they are more than 20 pizzerias which can boast the sign From Michele above their front door. The franchise has reached Rome, Milan, Barcelona, ​​Dubai, Los Angeles and London, and places as far away as Tokyo or Fukuoka in Japan. And, very soon, the Antica Pizzeria Da Michele arrives in Genoa.

Genoa thus finds a big name in Neapolitan pizza. The real and unique specialties of the ancient pizzeria are the Marinara and the Margherita Pizza, without adding Papocchie that alter the taste and authenticity, but the menu will adapt according to the needs of customers, enriching itself with new pizza flavors. Among other proposals, moreover, i traditional Neapolitan fried appetizers, like the crocché ei cook. The enthusiasm is great and the works are in progress: theopening of the pizzeria Da Michele in Genoa is expected between mid-March and April 2022, with the arrival of spring (“by April, the temple of pizza will be ready to welcome you” you can read on the new Instagram page of the restaurant). The Genoese hope to soon hear the typical scent walking along via XII Ottobre, a stone’s throw from the historic center. From Michele adds to the opening of Sorbillo alla Foce, another “king” of Neapolitan pizza.