In Georgia, citizens forced to swear they will no longer mine bitcoins

The economy of the northwestern region of Svaneti in Georgia is dependent on tourism spending, which has increased every year from 2000 to 2019 according to Macrotrends. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, however, tourism plummeted in 2020 and has only recently begun to return to pre-Covid growth levels.

To make do, hundreds of residents have turned to cryptocurrency mining which has been accused of severely cutting off the power supply. A video cited by local media Sputnik Georgia shows miners flocking to a church on December 30, 2021 to swear a holy oath to St. George that they would not mine cryptocurrency. Such commitments are traditionally viewed as unbreakable obligations.

Cryptocurrency mining has become a controversial topic, with residents staging protests in the town of Mestia in Svaneti and the power company that supplies them, Energo Pro, threatening to raise electricity tariffs. Svaneti is a mountainous region of Georgia that currently enjoys free electricity in parts, which makes mining more attractive.

This situation is becoming more and more common around the world. Bitcoin miners have flocked to low-cost energy countries to the chagrin of local residents. In the case of Kosovo and Kazakhstan, governments have banned cryptocurrency mining.

Ph. Marco Verch

The municipality of Mestia released a statement in late 2021 explaining the extent to which cryptocurrency mining has disrupted the local energy supply. He said: “Compared to previous years, consumption has grown by 237% this year.”

Energy company Energo Pro has called the vast increase in consumption “unsustainable”. On January 5, the company told local media that the region was consuming 27 megawatts, nearly four times the amount of energy the infrastructure was designed to handle.

Kosovo in Southern Europe recently banned cryptocurrency mining due to a dangerous drain on winter supplies. The Kosovar government seized 300 mining rigs on January 10, forcing mining operations to sell their rigs or relocate to neighboring countries.

Kazakhstan was the second most active country for bitcoin mining, but it actually pulled the plug on miners amid political protests in the first week of this year. An internet blackout in the Central Asian country led to a 13.4% decrease in power hash through the bitcoin network.