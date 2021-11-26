In Germany 76 thousand infections a day Minister Spahn: “Let’s pull the brakes” – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

The sick are taken by military aircraft to less crowded hospitals. But the Bundestag has decided to end the state of emergency. Only local lockdowns possible

One hundred thousand deaths and 76 thousand infections in one day. In Germany, the coronavirus does not stop its race. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemicsthe sick are transported on military aircraft to be sorted in less crowded hospitals. “The situation is extremely dramatic, like in no other moment since the start of the pandemic,” outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn said yesterday, in a conference alongside Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institut, the German epidemiological center.

«The number of contacts must definitely drop, more restrictions are needed. The sooner we apply the handbrake, the better, “added Spahn, evoking the possibility of a new lockdown which, however, at the moment the government cannot launch since the Bundestag, in mid-November, decided that the country would come out of a state of emergency at the end of the month. At this point the ball passes to the presidents of the Länder which could bring about local closures. That of Saxony Michael Kretschmer has assured that he wants to avoid “a Bergamo” in his Land where the incidence is 1074.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: “If in a week at this time we realize that we still have a dynamics of infections like the current one, we will have to discuss together what measures are still needed. ”

But for Weiler, it can no longer wait. “In light of the 100,000 deaths from the pandemic and over 70,000 infections a day, what has yet to happen – he said – to convince to introduce all available measures to stop this fourth wave? ” .