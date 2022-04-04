In Germany, a man was vaccinated 90 times against Covid-19

In order to obtain vaccination certificates, to later sell them to people who refused to be vaccinated, a 60-year-old German man decided to inoculate himself up to 90 times against Covid-19, before the authorities became aware of his modus operandi in the vaccination centers deployed in the state of Saxony.

Thus, according to the AP agency, it was possible to identify him when security personnel inspected the subject’s documents since, when realizing that for the second consecutive day he attended the same place of inoculation, it was discovered that the man had been going to different health centers for months.

Although the German has not been arrested, a criminal process has already been initiated for the unauthorized issuance of vaccination certificates and for falsifying documents. So far, the effects that the number of injections has caused on the subject’s health have not been revealed.

According to information from the German news network “Deutsche Presse-Agentur” (dpa), the man comes from the city of Magdeburg but your identity, as well as other data, are not public knowledge for security reasons and privacy rules.

Since last January, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholztold Parliament that vaccination against the Covid-19 virus should be compulsory for all adults, ignoring criticism from opposition deputies who accused him of “fostering social divisions.”

“With the decision not to get vaccinated, ultimately one is not making a decision only for oneself, but also for another eighty million people“He expressed on an issue that continues to generate debate around the world.

In Germany, various citizens reject the requirement to be inoculated at the same time as the existence of a Covid-19 pandemic and the police carry out constant operations to detect people who distribute or falsify vaccination certificates.

Similarly, in the European country there is a significant increase in cases of Covid-19 as a result of the Ómicron subvariant, BA.2, which has left a figure of approximately 11,224 new cases per day during the last week.

Despite the increase in the numbers in positive cases of Covid-19, some health restrictions have already been lifted such as the mandatory use of face masks that were mandatory to use in supermarkets or in theaters, but it is still in force to use them while traveling on public transport.

With information from Deutsche Presse-Agentur