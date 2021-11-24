In Germany, a new record of infections, 66,884 in the last 24 hours – World

Germany – New record of infections from Covid, where 66,884 positive for the virus and 335 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The weekly incidence on 100,000 inhabitants has exceeded a new threshold, reaching 404.5. This was reported by the Robert Koch Institut.

The hospitalization rate is 5.6, still far from the 15.5 last December hospitalized in intensive care for 100,000 inhabitants, but in some regions the health facilities are already at the limit.

France – The incidence rate of Covid-19 in children between 6 and 10 years explodes in a few days, at levels never seen before: in a week it has multiplied by 2.5 and is now 340 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the national average for adults is 191. According to data from Santé Publique, the spectacular surge among children is a symptom of the strong circulation of the virus in an unvaccinated segment of the population. The incidence among middle school children is also higher than average, with a rate of 208 for 11-14 year olds. The Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, announced that more than 6,000 classrooms in France have now been closed due to cases of contagion, at the latest since schools reopened in September. The government, meeting today in the Defense Council, is currently discussing the possibility of starting a vaccination of the little ones, as in the United States and Israel. After Prime Minister Jean Castex, it was the Minister of Integration, Brigitte Klinkert, who announced her positivity to Covid-19 last night.

Russia – In Russia during the last day, 33,558 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,240 deaths caused by the disease were recorded: the news agencies Interfax and Tass report, citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center. According to TASS, the number of new cases in one day is the lowest recorded in the country since last October 16. On both November 19 and November 20, the coronavirus operations center recorded 1,254 deaths caused by the disease in the previous 24 hours: the highest number recorded in one day in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. According to official data, 9,434,393 cases of Covid-19 and 267,819 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded in Russia since the beginning of the epidemic. The BBC writes that on October 29, the Russian state statistics agency Rosstat published data updated to the first nine months of 2021 according to which in total the people who have died after the disease has been confirmed or suspected since April 2020. there are 462.352. About 146 million people live in Russia.

Slovakia – The country is fighting the worst pandemic situation of Covid-19, the hospitals are full and the number of infected is growing. According to President Zuzana Caputova, a lockdown is essential at this point. “We are losing the fight against covid, we are the worst in the world in terms of new infected per one million inhabitants. We need to limit mobility, we need a lockdown. This measure, recommended by experts, must hit everyone,” said Caputova after a visit to a hospital in Bratislava.

Israel – Almost 40% of active covid cases in Israel refer to the under 12 age group. This can be seen from data from the Ministry of Health according to which 2,574 of the 6,505 Israelis currently ill are children. Since yesterday, the vaccination of minors between 5 and 11 years has begun, which in Israel are about one million and 200 thousand: a significant group of the population. Meanwhile, the cases (and the R factor above 1) are slightly up compared to the past few days: yesterday the positives were 603 out of 82,309 tests with a rate of 0.74%. There are 124 serious cases. Chaired by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet met. In anticipation of the upcoming Hannukkà festival (from Sunday 28 for a week) it was decided to extend the current restrictions for enclosed spaces. As explained by Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute, the cause of the small increase in cases is due to the 670,000 Israelis not vaccinated at all, the million people who have only 2 doses and children under 12. The administration of the third dose in Israel began last July: to date, more than 4 million have had the booster.