in Germany all with Lewandowski

The assignment of the 65 ° Golden Ball to Lionel Messi, winner for the seventh time in his career of the coveted award established by France Football.

As the hours passed, in fact, the front of the supporters of Robert Lewandowski, according to many, literally robbed of an award that, despite what was offered on the playing fields in the last two seasons, must have belonged to him almost by right.

Ballon d’Or, the outburst of Lewandowski’s agent

Even during the morning of the day following the ceremony the manifestations of indignation for the decision taken by the voters there was no shortage.

Among these, one of the most significant was that of Zahavi pines, Lewandowski’s agent, who did not hide all his dissatisfaction.

“Congratulations to Lionel Messi: an impressive player and an eternal football legend. But the Ballon d’Or 2021 does not belong to him. Not this time. The Ballon d’Or belongs to Robert Lewandowski. It wasn’t stolen, but the man deserves it”Said the Israeli prosecutor harshly.

“It is therefore not surprising that several hundred million fans find it difficult to believe the result of this prestigious football event. Monday should have concluded with the celebration of Robert’s first Ballon d’Or ”commented Zahavi.

Ballon d’Or, Sky Deutschland’s tough stance

The positions taken by the people are also very rigid German media who, in a very compact way, lined up in defense of the Bayern Munich striker.

Among the most authoritative, Sky Deutschland expressed his dissent thus:

“Lewandowski breaks the legendary Bundesliga record of Gerd Müller with 41 goals, he scores in bursts and collects titles after titles, nationally and internationally, pulverizing one record after another. And Messi? Sure, the superstar celebrated the America’s Cup with the Argentine national team last summer. And he was exceptional throughout the tournament. Nothing to object. But for the rest of the year the Argentine had faded and the charm of the past years has been lost“.

SportBild’s jab on the Golden Ball

Another German newspaper that spared no criticism and disapproval was Sportbild for which the decision to reward Messi appeared incomprehensible.

“There isn’t a player who has been better than Messi in the last year… there has been more than one. There is an increased risk of whiplash not only around Munich due to the constant shaking of the head. In PSG alone there were at least three more deserving players, that is Mbappé, Neymar And Marquinhos. But those who voted for Messi were more likely to vote for the memory of Messi than they were. At this point we could also give the prize to Pele ”was the very sharp comment that emerged on the pages of the newspaper, a thrust that certainly in Germany will only enlarge the party of the indignant.

