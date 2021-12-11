In Germany, falling on the way from bed to desk is an accident at work

In the era of the coronavirus pandemic and smart working, work habits have changed for many. The living room is now the office, and the journey from bed to that room is the commuter journey one takes every day to reach one’s workplace. So an accident that occurs during that journey is comparable to an accident at work. It may sound like a joke but it is the reality in Germany, where a man who tripped and broke his back shortly after waking up was able to claim reimbursement from the accident insurance considered professional.

The plaintiff, an Interior Ministry employee, was on his way from his bedroom to the downstairs study, but as he went down the spiral staircase he slipped and broke a vertebra. “He usually starts working there right away without having breakfast first,” the Federal Social Court noted in its ruling, so even though social services initially refused to consider it an accident at work, the court “considered the first morning trip from bed to ‘home office as a guaranteed career path ”.

This is because, we still read in the verdict of the judges, there was a precedent in this sense. In the past, in another proceeding it was established that “climbing the stairs to the Ministry of the Interior, when you go to work for the first time in the day, is a path guaranteed as a service in the interest of the employer”.

For the judge, therefore, the first journey from bed to the living room to get to work is comparable to that circumstance. The German federal court stated that “if the insured activity is carried out in the home of the insured person or elsewhere, the insurance coverage is provided to the same extent as when the activity is carried out on the premises of the company”.