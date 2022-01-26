In Germany there was the largest coming out in the history of the Catholic Church

A few days after the publication of the report on child abuse by the clergy of the archdiocese of Munich and Freising, which continues to stir the hearts – especially for the j’accuse moved to the then cardinal Joseph Ratzinger – the German ecclesial world is once again at the center of the international debate. But this time for a completely different reason.

The day before yesterday, in fact, the campaign “#OutInChurch – For a Church without fear” was officially launched, with which 125 lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex people, queernon-binary, engaged in various capacities in the 27 dioceses of Germany, have declared their sexual orientation or gender identity.

These are priests, religious, seminarians, consecrated women, teachers, operators and pastoral workers, who serve in the care of parishes, in the administration of ecclesiastical bodies, in the areas of catechesis, liturgical music, school or university training as well as in business social-charitable and medical-health structures.

A coming out mass and unprecedented in the Catholic Church, exemplified by what 185 German actresses and actors (the first absolute case in history) did, on February 5, 2021, from the columns of the Bavarian newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung to the cry of #ActOut.

A model, this, explicitly taken as a reference by Jens Ehebrecht-Zumsande, theologian of the archdiocese of Hamburg and creator of the initiative, which in recent months has involved over 130 people in confidential meetings via the web and together planned, developed, implemented the campaign with the reformulation of the hashtag and the drafting of its own manifesto. In the programmatic text, first of all, the twofold motivation underlying the initiative is highlighted: solidarity “with all people who are exposed to stereotypes and marginalization through sexism, rejection, anti-Semitism, racism, other forms of discrimination” and implementation of the liberating “evangelical message for the benefit of a Church which, having at its center the discrimination and exclusion of sexual and gender minorities, must accept that it is asked if, in doing so, it can refer to Jesus Christ ”.

Desirous of bringing “their own life experiences and charisms on an equal footing and sharing them with all other Christian and non-Christian people” and convinced that “a new beginning” depends on the “leaders of the ecclesiastical institution “Called to assume” responsibility for the countless unfortunate experiences “of believing LGBT + people, to face” the historical faults of the Church “and to follow up on this request, the signatories conclude:” The fight for equality and against discrimination does not it can only be left in the hands of marginalized minorities. It’s about everyone. With this Manifest we fight for free coexistence and cooperation in our Church, based on the recognition of the dignity of all and all. We therefore invite everyone, especially those who have positions of responsibility and leadership roles in the Church, to support him ”.

To this end, they have launched an online signature collection and formulated seven questions to those who exercise roles of ecclesial government: 1) the possibility of “living and working in the Church without fear”, 2) access to every type of job and vocation without any discriminatory barrier, 3) the consequent reform of employment regulations with the cancellation of clauses or threats of dismissal to those who come out, 4) the revision and reformulation of the “anti-humanitarian” magisterial declarations regarding the rights of LGBT + people, 5) the lifting of the ban on blessing or to admit couples of persons of the same sex to the sacraments6) the fight against all forms of discrimination and the promotion of a culture of difference, 7) the assumption of responsibility by the entire episcopate for the suffering caused to LGBT + people over the centuries and the initiation of a process of reconciliation and reflection on the history of these institutional faults.

The campaign went viral on social media within a few hours #OutInChurch – für eine Kirche ohne Angstwhich will be told in the homonymous publication coming out in May for the Herder typeshad a greater echo in Germany thanks to the documentary Wie Gott uns schuf (How God created used) which, shot by director Hajo Seppelt and focused on interviews with 100 people from the promoter group, was broadcast on Monday, in prime time, on Das Erstethe first channel of the public broadcasting group ARD.

Fr Burkhard Hose, priest of the diocese of Würzburg and co-promoter of the project, speaks to our newspaper about #OutInChurch: «For me, mass coming out is a symbol of solidarity with all people, who are still afraid. With this action we almost want to demonstrate and say to each of them: You are not alone ». Although Bishop Franz Jung has known for some time about his homosexuality, the presbyter still fears reactions from his ordinary: «He could do something against me. In any case I am not afraid ».

He does not hide his emotion a Linkiesta Fr Frank Kribber, priest of the diocese of Osnabrück, for whom «with the mass coming out of 125 people working in ecclesial communities and the great response of the media, the German bishops can no longer ignore the reality of homosexuality in the Church. It is a problem in the Church. Behind me and the other 124 people there are many more, who did not have the courage to come out. The bishops must wake up once and for all. Such a mass coming out also gives security, support and strength ». He then he adds: «I said publicly for the first time that I am gay these days. That I’m a gay priest. I don’t have a partner and I’m not in a relationship. My celibacy, on the other hand, is always valid. But being transparent about my sexuality now allows me to look in the mirror, to be honest and true to myself. I don’t have to hide anymore ».

Words that, like those of the other people promoting the campaign, do not leave indifferent. It is therefore not surprising that the bishop of Osnabrück, Franz-Josef Bode, expressed words of applause for the initiative, speaking of a “courageous step” and noting that such testimonies “require a long-awaited debate.

The loyalty of Church employees is closely linked to their way of life under labor law. Individual regulations are possible in planning: these are implemented in our diocese with sensitivity and to the best of our abilities. But individual solutions always create uncertainties. It is urgent to find collective and shared solutions everywhere.

This is what the reform process of the Synodal Way is working on, where such requests will be dealt with systemically and discussed at the third General Assembly in Frankfurt next week. In this way, an improvement of the current situation which is more than unsatisfactory should be actively promoted ». The Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Heße also spoke of the necessary debate within the biennial Synod of the German Church, for whom “a Church that requires hiding for one’s sexual orientation is not in line with the sentiments of Jesus. We are always called to authenticity and transparency before God and obviously also before others! There must be no fear of this. ‘

But the issues raised by #OutInChurch – für eine Kirche ohne Angst they are also of interest outside the Teutonic borders. It is no coincidence that the initiative is also looked at carefully in Italy, where the episcopate has decided not to deal with the theme of the rights of LGBT + people in its Synodal Path as it is “particular” and extraneous to “the fundamental ones that in this moment gripping the Church and humanity “.

For Paola Lazzarini, sociologist and president of Women for the Church, that a Linkiesta confesses to “having felt great joy and gratitude in reading the manifesto and looking at the roundup of smiling faces on the campaign site”, the German Church “once again leads the way, as it has already done with the experience of women in Maria 2.0 and above all with the Synodal Way which is seeing clerics and laity involved in equal measure. Obviously, I would like a similar action in Italy ».

For the Catholic scholar and feminist, it is above all “the words at the bottom of the manifesto that are fundamental:”The struggle for equality and against discrimination cannot be left alone in the hands of marginalized minorities. It’s about everyone“. Catholic believers (lay people and priests) LGBT + must know that they are not alone, they must know that we are with them and that when they want to declare themselves publicly we will be with them, with the same joy and gratitude that we feel today for the German initiative “.