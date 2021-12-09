In Gorla Minore there is a place where it is possible to pay in bitcoins





Paying for a dinner in bitcoins? Now it is also possible in the province of Varese. Innovation comes from Olona Valley and more precisely fromenopub L’Inganno in via Monte Grappa in Gorla Minore. Massimo, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to try to introduce the cryptocurrencies between the payment methods and the initiative is already meeting a certain interest: «We certainly are among the first in Lombardy to have entered the payment with these new virtual currencies. For now, we only accept Bitcoin but we are considering adding others ».

Since he approached this world he discovered that there are many who are investing in this world: «The other night a boy paid for dinner for a table of friends with cryptocurrency. Now it is possible to do it easily through smartphones and it takes just a couple of minutes: you convert the amount from euro to bitcoin and then send the payment from your virtual wallet to that of the local, we deduct the commission for the payment from the account. From January we will also have a dedicated pos“.

More and more people are fascinated by the world of virtual currencies that are often a form of investment. Bitcoin alone has grown by 14,000 percent in 5 years and is now worth 43,000 eurosor after hitting peaks of 46 thousand euros in recent weeks.

Finally, no problem with regards to the fiscal part: «Everything that is paid in bitcoin is still paid in euros. I have chosen not to transform my bitcoins into euros but to leave them in the wallet as a form of investment “- concludes Massimo.



