In Great Britain, infections, deaths and hospitalizations are still falling

JACK HILL via Getty Images Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on January 4, 2022. – British hospitals have switched to a “war footing “due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, the government said Tuesday, as the country’s daily Covid caseload breached 200,000 for the first time. (Photo by Jack Hill / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACK HILL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

In the United Kingdom, the decline in daily infections from Covid continues, falling further in the last 24 hours to 70,924 according to official data released today on a weekly average of about 1.5 million tests per day: that is, the minimum for over a month. The dead are also down, stopped at 88 (albeit lightened on Sunday by some partial statistical delay), and the total number of hospitalizations in hospitals.

Signals confirming the apparent overcoming in the Kingdom of the wave of cases fueled by the Omicron variant, achieved thanks to a record acceleration in Europe of the third booster doses of vaccines and without the reintroduction of heavy restrictions in England by the government of Boris Johnson . The premier now appears willing to revoke the indication of generalized smart working from January 26, restored from mid-December, and the obligation of the vaccination Green Pass required in recent weeks only for access to discos or mass collective events.