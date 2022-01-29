In Great Britain the last phase of the lifting of the restrictions is triggered but a subtype of Omicron appears

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Great Britain, the last phase of the lifting of the restrictions is triggered. The transition occurs when, according to scientists from King’s College London, a subtype of the Omicron variant is emerging, which from the first studies would seem to be more contagious than the parent variant.

The free all

Via the masks and the Green pass: these are the two strongest signs of the return to free all in Great Britain, after the long emergency phase linked to Covid. As planned, the last phase of the lifting of the restrictions has taken place in England, while the other nations of the Kingdom are gradually aligning themselves. Evidence of a return to normal, strongly desired by the government, thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign and of the third doses. Decisive boosters for the reduction of hospitalizations.

Farewell to plan B of restrictions: plan A is back

January 27, 2022 was the date chosen by London to abandon the plan B restrictions that had been adopted after Omicron’s surge. And we returned to plan A, based on vaccinations, in the face of a decrease in new infections and with hospitalizations at a minimum for months. So the British have resumed going to shops and taking public transport without the obligation of a mask, the imposition of smart working has disappeared as well as the roof for visits to nursing homes. The (short) parenthesis of the mini Green pass vaccination for discos and mass events has also been filed.

British first in Europe for vaccinations

Obligations replaced by recommendations to behave responsibly, because the virus continues to circulate. All this has been possible thanks to vaccines, which make the British the leaders in Europe with 37 million boosters administered. And that “they are restoring more freedom to this country”, underlined Health Minister Sajid Javid.

New Omicron variant, “worrying” spread north of England

Against the backdrop of this strategy, the emergence of this new Omicron variant. Mike Tildesley, a professor at the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group, told the Guardian that the north-east and north-west of England are experiencing “worrying” rates of the new mutation. Tildesley explained that there is a slowdown in the roll-out of Omicron in London. “Hospitalizations are also worrying,” he added, explaining that the latest mutation could make Covid “endemic and therefore less serious”.