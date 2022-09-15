In Haiti, “the streets spit anger”

There seems to be no going back in Haiti. People expect the worst and are looking for ways to escape.

The Dominican Republic is in a maximum state of alert and vigilance throughout the border cord.

The Haitian government does not seem ready to back down its increase measure at fuel prices and the violent agitation in the streets remains firm in the purpose of expelling the government from power, by hook or by crook.

Given these events, Canada, as an effect of this context of tension in the streets, has joined Spain and France in ordering the closure of its embassy in Port-au-Prince.

“Due to the events in Port-au-Prince, the public services of the Canadian Embassy in Haiti will be closed this Wednesday, September 14”, according to a tweet from the Canadian diplomatic headquarters.

Meanwhile, it has become known that the Dominican Republic has already sent a mission responsible for the protection of its diplomatic compounds in the troubled country.

They’re not just attacking government forces there. They are now vicious against the installations and headquarters of foreign missions and in addition to kidnappings and murders, they continue to rob, set fire to and rob banks.

A video image captures the moment when a hooded Haitian hauls the Mexican flag from his embassywhile screams are heard near those who could be part of the companions of the author of this violation.

Following the government’s decision to raise the price of petroleum products, protest movements were noted in the capital of Port-au-Prince and other provincial cities. This explosive situation caused several embassies in Haiti to close their doors.

One of the latest crimes that have shaken this country was that of the young Marie Lydie Duvivier, assassinated in Tabarre, not far from the US embassy, ​​while resisting a kidnapping attempt.

After the crime, his murderers demanded the payment of 100,000 dollars to deliver the body to the parents of the victim. Duvivier was a client account manager at the mobile phone company Digicel and was a member of the Unenews media outlet.

For several days, Port-au-Prince and several provincial cities, including Les Cayes, Gonaïves and Petit-Goâve, have been under severe tension due to protests and violence.