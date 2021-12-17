In Halo Infinite the marines mention Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo

It has been a few days since the release of Halo Infinite is on most gamers’ lips (here you can find ours review). On the other hand we are talking about the return of one of the most loved and famous videogame sagas of all time.

Halo Infinite is also dubbed in Italian and as you can hear for yourself from the video below, it looks like that the dialogists in charge of our adaptation have given themselves a quote to the comic trio that, for years, we have all learned to love: Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo!

The clip emerged from a member of our Facebook group, Gabriele Deriu, whom we thank! Apparently during a driving section, one of the marines on the car will begin with the provocation: “I take off your spine and play me Albinoni’s adage! “

The quote in Halo Infinite

We hope there is no need for explanations but in case we have a brush up. The quote comes from one of the most famous shows by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, “I Corti” from 1995 and more precisely it is taken from the sketch he sees Aldo as Count Dracula. In case you are unaware of everything, we warmly invite you to recover this pearl of Italian comedy as soon as possible and without delay, you will thank us!

Aside from Halo Infinite, it is not the first time that Italian adapters joke with gamers inserting these nice “easter eggs”. We remember for example the reference to 883 present in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4: in a conversation between two NPCs we can clearly catch a quote from the famous song, sung by Max Pezzali, “They killed Spider-Man”. It is simply a harmless way to celebrate other works while at the same time tearing a smile.

The Halo Infinite singleplayer campaign, developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, is available from December 8 on PC, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. In addition, the multiplayer mode can be downloaded for free, for anyone who wishes to try it out.

And have you ever discovered any hidden quotes during your gaming sessions? Did they enjoy you?

As always, please let us know with a comment!