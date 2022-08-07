In her latest album “Renaissance”, Beyoncé proclaims her love for these cool and accessible bags

It’s official, the summer of 2022 is that of Beyonce. The superstar is finally back with “Renaissance”, a new solo album, his first in six years. With Bey, as we know, the wait is always rewarded. The proof with this new masterpiece, the first part of a still mysterious triptych, which aims to make us dance at least until the start of the school year. Obviously, we’re making a clean sweep of our special evenings in the sun playlist. On a loop every sunny day that God makes: Beyoncé! Yes, here she is determined to interfere in our month of August… until it comes to make the rain and the good weather (even the hurricane) in our dressing rooms. Obviously, we dream of dressing like a queen of the night, conical breasts included, since we heard the first notes of the single “Break My Soul”. But it is also on our ambitions handbags that Beyoncé could weigh well.

The Birkins in the closet!

We have always dreamed of the cult Birkin, the bag signed Hermès, which, as a true insider, we would wear until we wear it, just to play Mary-Kate Olsen rather than a reality TV candidate. But it would seem that Bey is from the Maeva Ghennam team, or, at least, that she only uses her luxury shopping bags as a financial investment. In “Summer Renaissance”the title closing the album, the mother of Blue Ivy sings her love for bags and fashion and, after citing Versace, Bottega, Prada and even Balenciaga, she admits: “Birkin, them shits in storage”. Understand: the Birkins? Those trinkets are in the vault! Instead, she prefers models from another brand: Telfar ! “This Telfar Bag imported”, she intones! For the New York label, this is the ultimate consecration!

All in Telfar!

Yet another accolade for the accessory that has become more than a bag but a symbol. Telfar is the mark of a black designer whose creations are intended to be unisex and inclusive, an ambition that can be found in his now cult “shopping bags”. It is not surprising that the object seduced a Beyonce whose ambition, with this latest project, is to highlight the musical heritage of the queer and black community. By preferring Telfar to Hermès, the message couldn’t be clearer… and finds favor in our ears. Faced with a Birkin at an exorbitant price and with obtaining conditions worthy of one of the labors of Hercules, the shopping Bag is its ideal of inclusiveness seems so tender to us. And then, for once that our idols make us want a bag that we can buy, we would be wrong to deprive ourselves. Personally, we plan to buy the medium model, the perfect size to carry our vinyl everywhere. “Renaissance” !