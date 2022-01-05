News

in her place Vanessa Kirby

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Nothing to do for Jodie Comer: the actress, already the protagonist of the recent The Last Duel in the company of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, she should have returned to collaborate with Ridley Scott on the occasion of Kitbag, the film in which we will see Joaquin Phoenix take on the role of Napoleon. The Killing Eve star, however, gave up a few hours ago.

While we are already talking about the battle scenes present in Kitbag, in fact, Comer has announced fail to take part to the new film from the director of Blade Runner and Gladiator due to overlapping problems with other commitments: “Unfortunately, due to some commitments postponed due to COVID, I don’t think I’ll be able to take part in Kitbag in light of some overlaps.“was the explanation given by the actress during a podcast.

Scott, however, managed to immediately run for cover: within a few hours Vanessa Kirby it was in fact announced in the cast of Kitbag in place of the outgoing Jodie Comer; the Pieces of a Woman actress will therefore play the role of Empress Giuseppina, wife of Napoleon played by the Joker star.

What do you think? Do you believe that Vanessa Kirby is a good choice for replace his colleague? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see when the shooting of Kitbag will start.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Long hair cut Summer 2021: climbed like Jennifer Lopez

August 19, 2021

Treviso Basket, blow to Milan: Armani wins 85-55

November 21, 2021

King Richard, Will Smith in the first trailer of the true story of the Williams sisters

October 17, 2021

Impossible 7 is out in streaming after 45 days

September 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button