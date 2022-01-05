in her place Vanessa Kirby

Nothing to do for Jodie Comer: the actress, already the protagonist of the recent The Last Duel in the company of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, she should have returned to collaborate with Ridley Scott on the occasion of Kitbag, the film in which we will see Joaquin Phoenix take on the role of Napoleon. The Killing Eve star, however, gave up a few hours ago.

While we are already talking about the battle scenes present in Kitbag, in fact, Comer has announced fail to take part to the new film from the director of Blade Runner and Gladiator due to overlapping problems with other commitments: “Unfortunately, due to some commitments postponed due to COVID, I don’t think I’ll be able to take part in Kitbag in light of some overlaps.“was the explanation given by the actress during a podcast.

Scott, however, managed to immediately run for cover: within a few hours Vanessa Kirby it was in fact announced in the cast of Kitbag in place of the outgoing Jodie Comer; the Pieces of a Woman actress will therefore play the role of Empress Giuseppina, wife of Napoleon played by the Joker star.

What do you think? Do you believe that Vanessa Kirby is a good choice for replace his colleague? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see when the shooting of Kitbag will start.