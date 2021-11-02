In his autobiography Brian Cox speaks ill of everyone

It’s hard to tell when, and how much, Brian Cox retires as Logan Roy, the infamous tycoon at the head of his own media empire, who made the British actor even more famous across the globe in the award-winning series. Succession, of which the release of the third season in Italy on Sky is expected. Like Logan Roy, Cox is not afraid to express his contempt: in his autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, released on October 26, it shoots zero on many Hollywood celebrities. Retracing his long film career, Cox seems to fear no consequences, and calls into question David Bowie as Tarantino, Johnny Depp and Michael Caine, saving only the deceased actor, Alan Rickman (“One of the sweetest, kindest, friendliest men and incredibly intelligent I’ve ever met ”) and his co-stars in Chain reaction of 1996, Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman.

As he anticipated The Big Issue publishing excerpts from the memoir, Cox is not enthusiastic about Tarantino, even if he hinted that a film with him would do it: «I find his work deceptive. It is all surface. A mechanical plot instead of depth. Style where there should be substance. I “got out” of pulp Fiction… Having said that, if the phone rang, I would make a movie ». The greatest rush of “spontaneity” is directed at Johnny Depp, with whom Cox was supposed to shoot Pirates in the Caribbean, in the role of the Governor (later entrusted to Jonathan Pryce), in which Depp is described as “overrated” and “exaggerated”, complete with a practical example: “I mean, Edward scissor hands. Let’s face it, if you come with your hands like this and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And in fact he did nothing. And after that, he did even less, ”Cox wrote. David Bowie is not spared either, with whom the actor starred in a military drama for television in the 1960s, which is portrayed as: «A thin boy and not a particularly good actor. He did better as a pop star, that’s for sure. ” If Steven Seagal is “as ridiculous in real life as he appears on screen,” Edward Norton, with whom Cox shared the screen in The 25th hour by Spike Lee, is “a good guy, but also a pain in the ass, think you are a screenwriter / director ». THEIn short, there is something for everyone.