In his presentation in Guatemala, Alejandro Fernández’s appearance draws attention

Tonight there was the concert of Alexander Fernandez in Esplanade Cardales de Cayalá. Thousands of Guatemalans attended the venue to sing at the top of their lungs each of their songs.

However, there was a detail that caught the attention of Internet users and that is that many said that it looked a little “careless”.

On this occasion, the artist decided to appear in his charro suit and with a beard “longer than normal”. This was not an inconvenience to receive thousands of compliments for his excellent presentation in Guatemala.

The artist included a great musical repertoire in his presentation, in which he was accompanied by his great retinue of musicians.

“But I can’t” @elnodal is the theme that performs below @alexoficial at his show in the country. pic.twitter.com/oKkVmbBi6f – Monica Ávila (@MAvila_PN) June 10, 2022

After nine o’clock at night, the Mexican took the stage, which earned him a wave of applause from the audience.

He immediately began to perform the best of his hits, causing the excitement of his fans.

Alejandro Fernández dedicates a song to his father…

It was during the second song, when the famous decided to sing a song owned by his father, Mr. Vicente Fernandez. “Let’s remember the old man with this song”, the artist was heard saying to give way to the music of “This jealousy”.

In chorus, the attendees decided to sing at the top of their lungs the theme that marked part of the history of the late singer.

With this song, Alejandro Fernández remembered his father in the country

Let us remember that it was last year when the world said goodbye to the famous artist forever. At the end of the song, Alejandro decided to greet his audience with a very emotional message.

“Goodnight, Guatemala. How nice it is to be here with all of you. During all this time I missed them so much“, he claimed.

He also added: “I really want to sing to them, that the music makes magic and fills their hearts”.

Finally, he thanked the attendees for always “open your heart” and for allowing them to offer a night “magic”.