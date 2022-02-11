in his shoes Adam Driver – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia February 11, 2022

The life of Enzo Ferrari ends in a film directed by the director Michael Mann, who managed to find an agreement with Stx Entertainment for distribution. As the Drake will be Adam Driver, the Kaylo Ren from the latest Star Wars trilogy who recently played another Italian, Maurizio Gucci, in the 2021 film House of Gucci directed by Ridley Scott. Alongside her are two other high-profile actresses: the 47-year-old Penélope Cruz, in the film as Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica Garello, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and in the role of Enzo’s lover, Lina Lardi. At the shooting, therefore absent Hugh Jackman as the protagonist, after being initially cast for the part following the resignation of Christian Bale.





Mann himself will work on the script written in the past by another director, Troy Kennedy-Martin – known for his work The Italian Job and passed away due to illness in 2009 – with the idea of ​​modifying some parts, using ideas taken from the book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine”, released in 1991 by Brock Yates. Filming is scheduled for spring this year, naturally with Modena and its province, the places where the Drake was born and lived. The setting will be that of the mid-50s and the history of Ferrari will be retraced: from the foundation of the brand in 1947, up to the tragic 1957, when the marriage between Enzo and Laura was in crisis following the disappearance of his son Dino and the threat of bankruptcy hovered over the company. Problem that will lead the Drake to the desire for redemption, with the decision to involve Ferrari in the famous Mille Miglia.





For Michael Mann, it’s not the first motor-themed movie. In 2019, in fact, he was the executive producer of Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge, with actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the filming that celebrated Ford’s historic victory over Ferrari at the 1966 French 24 Hours. with these talented artists, actors Adam Diver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley – declared Mann – and to bring these wonderful characters to life in Modena and Emilia Romagna is a dream come true “.