in history and in the quarter-finals of Champions

Juventus Women Servette: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and live report of the match valid for the sixth day of the Champions League

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro gets a historic qualification to the quarter-finals of Champions second in group A. Col Servette poker served by Hurtig, Baby walkers And Bonfantini.

Juventus Women Servette 4-0: summary and slow motion

3 ′ Occasion Hurtig – Jumps very high on the development of the corner but is anticipated by Pereira, then overwhelmed by the Swede. The Servette goalkeeper was very sore

7 ‘Rosucci shot – The ball is found in the area after the short rebound by Pereira who had roughly smanacciato from a corner. Control and high conclusion

12 ‘Goal Hurtig – Juventus Women surprised Servette with a free kick. Boattin pits for Bonansea who crosses softly at the far post, Hurtig coordinates very well and kicks powerfully into the net

14 ′ Hurtig Occasion – Rosucci’s ball in depth, the Swede comes face to face with Pereira and kicks on the bottom

16 ‘Girelli header – Turned on Lundorf’s cross, central and blocks Pereira

19 ‘Penalty for Juventus Women – Felber clearly late on Boattin, cut from behind

20 ‘Goal Girelli – He senses but Pereira cannot arrive

24 ‘Boho Shot – Try to surprise Peyraud-Magnin from afar after Pedersen’s mistake. Very high balloon

25 ‘Boattin Shot – Low assistance to the limit of Bonansea for Rosucci who smoothes the conclusion. Boattin arrives in the race who does not frame the mirror

29 ‘Caruso Occasion – The trio is devoured, a beautiful play by Rosucci that frees her partner as a first intention (perhaps in an offside not recognized. Alone in front of Pereira she lets herself be hypnotized, only corner

30 ‘Pedersen shot – Weak conclusion on corner developments. Block Pereira

35 ‘Girelli Punishment – From an off-center position it brushes and hits the top of the crossbar. Pereira would be beaten

43 ‘Maendly shot – He tries it from the outside, but doesn’t frame the door

53 ′ Juventus Women in control – The bianconere with a passion for the game even in the second half, even doing a little academy

56 ‘Nakkach Shot – Try the big hit from outside, safely block Peyraud-Magnin

62 ‘Bonansea shot – Crush the conclusion from the top of the area

63 ′ Penalty for Juve – Soulard slides Hurtig into the door. Both ball and legs, for the referee it is a penalty

64 ‘Goal Girelli – Penalty at the edge of the pole, Pereira does not arrive

75 ‘Pedersen Shot – Walled conclusion of the Dane after the job, back to Bonansea’s door

82 ′ Mendes Occasion – Double chance on corner developments, kicks twice but is first blocked and then is inaccurate

85 ‘Bonansea shot – Swerve and right turn from outside, not far from the big target

86 ′ Zamanian cross – Sudden conclusion that hits the top of the crossbar

90 ‘Goal Bonfantini – Great goal by the substitute, who exploits an error by the Servette defense and then works a ball with speed and technique before electrocuting Pereira again

Best of the match Juventus Women: Hurtig REPORT CARDS

Juventus Women Servette 4-0: result and match report

Networks: 12 ′ Hurtig, 20 ′ rig. Girelli, 64 ‘rig. Girelli, 90 ‘Bonfantini

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf (65 ′ Hyyrynen), Lenzini, Salvai, Boattin (75 ′ Nilden); Rosucci, Pedersen (79 ‘Staskova), Caruso (65’ Zamanian); Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig (75 ‘Bonfantini). Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Gama, Cernoia, Giai, Pfattner

Servette (4-1-4-1): Pereira; Soulard (89 ‘Guede Redondo), Felber (79’ Tamplin), Spalti, Mendes (89 ‘Bourma); Tufo (31 ′ Fleury); Nakkach, Lagonia (79 ′ Gimenez), Maendly, Padilla-Bidas; Boho Sayo. Annex. Severac. Available. Droz

Referee: Cvetkovic (SRB)

Ammonite: 34 ′ Maendly, 63 ′ Soulard

Juventus Women Servette: the pre-match