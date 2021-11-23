In Holland there is now an urban warfare against confinement. Riots also in Brussels

Europe, which is returning to measures of confinement and lockdown, now has to deal with increasingly violent protests and clashes. In the Netherlands, where the government has imposed the closure of restaurants and nightclubs starting at 8 in the evening, there is an alarm for the episodes of vandalism and attacks on the police that started from Rotterdam and replicated in patches in various centers of the country: a Roosendaal even burned down a school. While Brussels is grappling with the estimate of the damage after yesterday a maxi procession with 35 thousand people, apparently also coming from other parts of Europe, targeted EU institutions by destroying cars and burning garbage bins. And there were also protests in Austria, where the lockdown was triggered: in Vienna thousands of people demonstrated peacefully, but the Minister of the Interior spoke of the risk of “radicalization”.

Brussels

The center of anger against the new anti-Covid measures could become Brussels. Yesterday, Sunday 21 November, there was the first test, with about 35 thousand people who marched through the center following a mobilization promoted by a cartel of organizations opposing the Green pass. The demonstration took place peacefully, only to degenerate when a group of demonstrators broke away from the sit-in to head towards the European quarter, seat of the EU institutions. At that point the clashes with the police began: dumpsters burned, cars destroyed and several wounded officers. Police responded with tear gas and fire hydrants. According to local media, at least 44 people were arrested.

Holland

First Rotterdam, then The Hague. And from here to other cities in the country. The protests against the new anti-Covid measures decided by the government do not seem destined to subside in the Netherlands. In Enschede, the authorities had to issue an emergency order to ban gatherings from 8pm to 7am. This did not prevent vandalism and clashes with the police. The same scene was recorded in Groeningen, while in Roosendaal the demonstrators even set fire to an elementary school. What worries the Dutch police is the connection between the spontaneous anti-Covid measures groups that are emerging on social networks, in particular on Telegram, and the organized groups of supporters, such as that of the Feyenoord of Rotterdam, which six years ago destroyed the Barcaccia fountain in Rome. . Not surprisingly, on Sunday, some protest actions started outside the stadiums. According to Nos.nl, the weekend ended with over 140 arrests across the country.

Austria

In Vienna, about 40 thousand people took to the streets against what they call a “health dictatorship” after the government decreed the lockdown and floated the idea of ​​introducing compulsory vaccination for the entire population. Alongside “worried citizens”, others “are radicalizing”, said Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.