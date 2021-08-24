In Hollywood, children only wash when they stink: word of Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis

When to wash the children? Of course, only when they stink! Try asking this question in Hollywood: it is highly likely that the answer you will receive is this.

In fact, a sort of “frond” is emerging more and more by stars and stripes actors and actresses who prove to have quite particular theories with respect to daily hygiene, their own and their children.

The last in chronological order to take sides in favor of a not so careful approach to children’s hygiene was Kristen Bell, an interpreter known in Italy above all for wearing the clothes – hopefully clean! – by Veronica Mars. But she is not the only one: before her, in fact, it was also Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who declared that they did not subject their children to their daily dose of soap!

Loading... Advertisements

We only wash children when they stink, the words of Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard they stated in the television program “The View” that their 8- and 7-year-old sons Lincoln and Delta no longer undergo “stringent” cleanliness checks. When they were babies, parents admitted, the attention was greater. Then since the babies started going to bed alone, Shepard said, the spouses started asking questions like, “When was the last time you washed them?” It was even more explicit Kristen Bell, noting that she is a “huge fan of waiting for the stink”. According to him, to understand when the right time has come to wash them, just wait for the unequivocal “whiff”.

“We only wash our children when they are dirty”, the words of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Bell and Shepard are in excellent company: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they only wash 6 and 4-year-old sons Wyatt and Dimitri if they have dirt on them. An approach that they also apply to themselves: Demi Moore’s ex treats armpits and private parts daily, but after the gym he only washes his face. Kunis, as well as as a child, when in Ukraine she did not always have hot water available, she does not take a shower very often, preferring to wash her face a couple of times a day. Could it be a coincidence that Bell and Kunis starred together?