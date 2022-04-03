“In Hollywood they are cowards”: Jim Carrey consolidates himself as the great rebel of cinema

The Will Smith case has summoned much of Hollywood to offer its opinion. Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Board of Governors of the Academy, anticipated great “great consequences” after the slap that the actor gave Chris Rock at the Oscars, but was reluctant to take away the award he raised for his performance in the movie King Richard: A Winning Family.

For her part, Amy Schumer, one of the three conductors of the ceremony, declared herself “still traumatized”. Another comedian, James Corden, humorously said that the star of Ali (2001) “can’t take a joke” and that Chris Rock had a “jaw of steel”.

But probably the harshest comments came from Jim Carrey, who said he was “disgusted by the standing ovation” that accompanied Smith’s speech once he won Best Actor at the event, 40 minutes after he slapped him. Rock before the eyes of the attendees and the world. “It was such a selfish moment that it overshadowed the whole thing,” he said about that moment, assuring that the interpreter should have been arrested.

And he went further in his analysis. “I felt like this is a very clear indication that we in Hollywood are no longer the cool club. Hollywood is a coward en masse, ”she shot in an interview with the CBS program this morningin the middle of the promotion of the premiere of the film Sonic 2: The Movie.

The tone of the 60-year-old actor should not surprise anyone who has closely followed his history of statements in recent times. Closer to the margins than to the heart of the North American industry – which embraced it in the 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to titles like Liar Liar (1997), Almighty (2003) and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)–, Carrey has accumulated different episodes in which he has faced the machinery of cinema and television and with colleagues.

“I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking control and all that,” he explained in 2018 to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere Kidding, a dramatic comedy series on the Showtime channel that marked his return to the front pages after choosing to spend a few years away from the circuit and taking refuge in painting. That, he explained, was a possibility of having creative control and not having “a committee in the process that tells me what the idea should be”, but also a therapeutic path after the death of his partner, Cathriona, in 2015. White.

Before that, in 2013, Carrey decided to go against one of the imperatives of the business: to actively participate in the promotion of films. Seven months before its release, the comedian expressed his discomfort with the content of the sequel to kick-assadaptation of the comic by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. in which black humor intersects with scenes of graphic violence, and where he repeats his interpretation of one of the main characters.

As he explained, the shooting that occurred in December 2012 at the Sandy Hook school (Newtown, Connecticut), which ended with 26 victims, strongly moved him. “Now, in all conscience, I cannot stand that level of violence. My apologies to everyone else involved in the film. I am not ashamed, but recent events have caused a change in my heart,” he stated.

Always outspoken, three years ago he took on Louis CK, who issued a controversial joke targeting survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland. This time he chose art to skin his colleague, the same way he used before to criticize Donald Trump and other figures in American politics. Carrey published on his Twitter account an illustration in which Emma Gonzalez, a Parkland survivor, was seen in the foreground, and a tiny, naked CK next to the young woman.

Carrey’s edge has also made him the villain of the story. “I really wanted to talk to you because you are amazing and have come a long way despite your obvious physical handicaps. It really means that you have great talent, ”she told Margot Robbie in early 2020, while both were on British television participating as guests in The Graham Norton Show. The actress behind Harley Quinn burst out laughing, but the interpreter divided the waters, between those who noticed a mockery and others who read it as a compliment.

He is today’s version of the actor who was once hailed as one of the industry’s greatest treasures. A wayward man who, although he earned enemies, chose to trace his own path.