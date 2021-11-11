In Hollywood you don’t pay the way you used to

Until a few years ago, paying big Hollywood actors was easy. Since there was still a lot of money, they gave a lot in advance, as compensation for acting in a film and for their participation in all the collateral promotional activities, and many more after, in relation to how much that film was earning in the world. . Now, however, things are changing: because the pandemic has reduced and sometimes even canceled collections; and then because there is streaming, in which the money is made with subscriptions.

The current one is therefore a period of transition between an old system that is now often impractical and a new structure that is not yet well defined. Which has consequences on the current accounts of Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, but also – for similar reasons but with different dynamics – on the lives of tens of thousands of people who, without acting, work on films and series. For this, he wrote theEconomist, around Hollywood “is a turbulent period, in which everyone – from the very big to the hair and make-up workers – are at war with the production companies”. In other words, with their employers.

Even before the pandemic between streaming and cinema there were frequent intersections: Netflix for example had already made a film by Martin Scorsese, a series with Kevin Spacey and a long series of contents with costs, names and ambitions of great cinema. However, the vast majority of the more expensive and sought-after films still came from mainstream cinema, and Hollywood continued in many ways to have a decades-old system in place. For the main productions, that is to say, top-level actors and directors were chosen, whom the public knew and followed, they were given a compensation before the film and a percentage of the profits, in light of the proceeds. There were also – in this case also for other members of the cast and crew – percentages relating to sales of VHS and then DVD, or subsequent television shows of the film, months or years after its release in theaters.

It is always difficult to have precise numbers, but it is estimated that Avengers: Endgame, The film that fared best in 2019 with nearly $ 2.8 billion in grosses earned Disney (which controls Marvel) about $ 900 million. And that by virtue of his presence in that film and in many of the previous Marvel films, Robert Downey Jr. in all took about $ 75 million in salary and subsequent payments.

That same system, however, did not always work: for example, it is estimated that in 2019 at least five major films lost more than $ 100 million each. It’s part of the reason Netflix was able to get many big names to work on series or movies made for streaming and not for theaters – it paid a lot, no matter what.

It was, as he wrote Bloomberg, «An alternative that avoided many unforeseen events». Someone, tied to the tradition of the cinematographic experience, however, did not like this perspective. Many others, on the other hand, immediately appreciated it, also because, in order to have certain names in its catalog, Netflix offered great production freedoms. “Very few,” he wrote Bloomberg “They would have produced, for example Rome by Alfonso Cuaron, a film all in Spanish and all in black and white, based on the director’s childhood in Mexico City ». Netflix instead financed it and made it available all over the world, as well as in hundreds of cinemas.

Streaming services make more money. There is more content in more places, and more content means more work and opportunities for everyone, from those who write the subject of a series to those who several months after the double in another language. According to Bloombergstreaming services could spend a total of $ 50 billion this year.

As he wrote theEconomist, “Up until three years ago when a new film was being made there were at best 6 major bidders to sell it to: Netflix plus the five big Hollywood studios. Now that Amazon, Apple and others are also in the game, there are about a dozen bidders ». And according to estimates cited again by theEconomistStreaming companies typically pay between 10 and 50 percent more when it comes to buying the rights to a movie than movie studios.

In addition to having a lot of money to invest, streaming services also have different logics: because they work on subscriptions and not on collections, because they deal with technology at least as much as they deal with entertainment and because they often arrive (and are led by people who arrive ) from other contexts. One of the consequences is that they can often afford to go beyond the idea that to do something expensive you necessarily need a great actor, one of those capable – almost only with his presence – to bring spectators to cinemas.

In the very expensive Amazon series on the Lord of the Rings, whose budget is already close to half a billion dollars, there are no very famous actresses or actors. Streamers often aim above all to acquire, create and manage stories, intellectual property and narrative worlds. Sometimes there are also great actors, but it is no longer something practically essential as it was in the Hollywood of the past.

However, there are still some categories of content in which names continue to be important, even in streaming, because their presence manages to give value and visibility, helping to convince people to subscribe or renew their subscription. When some actor or actress agrees to get paid by a streaming service, they obviously do it for the money, but also because, as an agent told theEconomist, “It is often convenient to have one’s own film in streaming, where one cannot know exactly how much has been seen, rather than having to face criticism of a failure at the box office”.

But here too there is the downside: with this new system it can happen that, as he said at theEconomist John Berlinski, lawyer who deals with film contracts, in the Hollywood of the past the contracts were “lottery tickets”, because if a film or a series were good you ended up earning a lot. With the new system, however, “people are underpaid in case of success and overpaid in case of failure.” L’Economist gives the example of Dwayne Johnson, who is thought to have received $ 50 million from Amazon to star in the action movie Red One. A lot of money, which however “in the past could have become double, thanks to the percentages on receipts” (which in this case there won’t be).

In addition to the great actors and their millionaire contracts there are all the other workers of cinema and television series. All the members of all the troupes, which in Hollywood are known as the workers below-the-line because in making the budget for a film they are considered a different cost, separated by a specific line, from that related to directing, acting and screenplay. They are, to use a definition of the New York Times, “The blue-collar Hollywood”, defined “a place where hierarchies are by no means subtle.”

Streaming has also led to more work in general, but also more uncertainty. Because, for example, streaming services have very few scruples in suspending a series even after only one season, perhaps after evaluating it ineffective. It therefore happens frequently that you have to find a new job, in the midst of fierce competition. Furthermore, as noted by theEconomist “Streaming series tend to have fewer episodes than TV shows in the past.” Which for many often means fewer days of work, and therefore less money.

The pandemic was then added to an already quite confused situation. Which first blocked or slowed down many productions, and then directed many movies directly to streaming. To the chagrin of many directors (according to Denis Villeneuve watch his Dunes on television it was like trying to “drive a motorboat in a bathtub”) and other kinds of grievances as well. Scarlett Johansson, for example, had sued Disney (later reaching an agreement) believing that the company had made her lose several million dollars in streaming one of her films.

Even in the case of workers below-the-line, the pandemic has exacerbated problems that already existed. To the point that in October the IATSE, the US union representing 150,000 of them, came very close to its first general and national strike in 128 years. A strike that was then averted thanks to several concessions made in the new contract by some tens of thousands of workers below-the-line, but which has nevertheless made it clear that, despite the great rise of streaming services, many of them are very dissatisfied.

Marisa Shipley, who is 33 years old and works in the artistic departments of cinema and has worked on among others Hunger Games and ai Guardians of the Galaxy, he had told NBC News: «There is this idea that the cinema industry is the factory of dreams, that we not only do fantastic things but also that working on it is a dream come true. And there are those from outside who say that, given the chance, they would work for free just to be in a set ». Shipley explained, however, that she had recently worked 21 days straight, that the day she had worked least she had done it for 12 hours, and that another had made it to 19 hours.

A little for the pandemic, a little for the general disruption brought about by streaming, with different ways and measures from the parts of Hollywood there are many who are dissatisfied. It is impossible to generalize – there are for example cinematographers almost as sought after as certain actors, and small actors who strive for small paid roles as crew members – and there are also many people with more work, such as authors who suddenly have many more possible customers to sell their stories to. But the problem is recognized and felt, albeit with obviously different orders of magnitude: we go to the female worker below-the-line who works too much and perhaps earns very little to Dwayne Johnson who at the end of the year finds himself with a few tens of million dollars less in his checking account.

And, for now, a clear solution is missing. As the Los Angeles Times, so far in cases similar to the one involving Johansson it has often been chosen (before reaching legal actions) to find forms of compensation with the actors, defined as “short-term solutions for a specific problem”. Solutions born to adapt contracts designed in the old way that, due to a pandemic, had to get away with streaming. But the big question remains about “how Hollywood’s future contracts will try to link forms of remuneration with streaming success.”

It is in fact practically impossible to think that a company like Netflix can or wants to decide to pay an actor based on the number of subscribers he brings or maintains. Because it’s impossible to calculate exactly, and because it’s all in Netflix’s interest that such information isn’t shared. In an increasingly heterogeneous and unpredictable context, as evidenced by the unexpected success of the South Korean series Squid Game, which could become the most viewed content on Netflix despite a foreign production and a low budget, based on a subject that for years had not wanted to produce anyone. And that nevertheless could end up making Netflix more than any other type of content, actor or narrative universe.

