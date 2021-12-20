In Hong Kong, candidates close to the Chinese regime have swept away

In the elections for the Hong Kong Legislative Council, the local parliament, virtually all available seats were won by candidates close to the Chinese regime. This is not a surprising result: the victory of candidates loyal to the Chinese regime was widely expected, after the opposition had been severely repressed in the last year and a half, with many people arrested or forced to flee the city, and a new electoral law that allowed only “patriots”, that is, people loyal to the Chinese Communist Party, to run as candidates.

The elections, considered unrepresentative by both external observers and the international community, were boycotted by the democratic opposition and also by the population as a whole: the turnout was 30.2 percent, the lowest figure ever and about half of the percentage recorded in the elections for the Legislative Council held in 2016.

Of the 90 seats of which the Legislative Council is composed, only 20 were elected by universal ballot: the others were nominated by bodies whose composition is in fact determined by the Chinese Communist Party. All 20 seats went to candidates close to the regime. Overall, only one candidate considered not perfectly pro establishment was elected: Tik Chi-yuen, a former democracy activist who had recently founded a centrist party. He was nominated by an assembly of entrepreneurs and representatives of the economic interests of the city.

As he wrote Reuters, the result of the elections was so obvious that some of the candidates in favor of the regime, during the counting operations, were already celebrating shouting: «Victory guaranteed!».

After a year and a half of repression that effectively eliminated all opposition activity in Hong Kong following the introduction of a new security law, this year the Chinese Communist Party also introduced an electoral law for the election of the Legislative Council in which it limited the number of seats elected by universal ballot and imposed a system of screening of candidates.

After the vote on Monday, the Chinese regime made public a “white paper”, that is, a program document to develop what is called a “democracy with Hong Kong characteristics”. Obviously, no reform is proposed in a truly democratic sense: in the document, as the South China Morning Poston the contrary, we read that the repression of movements and activists for democracy has “restored order”, and that the “government of patriots will be further strengthened”.