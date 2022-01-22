In Hong Kong, cat and dog owners are desperate and charter private jets to get them out of the country

It is rushing to charter private flights among pet owners who are willing to do anything to get them away from Hong Kong

After the Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong in a hamster and small animal shop and the government’s decision to cull more than 2,000 hamster and mammal specimens, pet owners are doing everything possible to secure their friends, leaving the region with its anti- Covid is increasingly isolating itself from the rest of the world. While this cannot be directly attributed to the culling of hamsters, at least not yet, it is certain that demand is increasing rapidly. And that chartering a private jet is the only way to get cats and dogs out of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is one of the countries that has implemented the “zero Covid” policy with quarantine obligations and strict restrictions to minimize infections and these decisions have caused a wave of expatriation and immigration requests in Canada, Australia and other countries.

The restrictions resulted in immediate flight cancellations and an exorbitant increase in fares that airlines were barely able to guarantee, following current and ever-changing regulations. This has transformed the previously swarming international airport into a deserted place.

Now pet owners, both residents and foreigners in Hong Kong, have turned desperately to private jet charter companies and charter flights. willing to pay more than $ 25,000 for single passenger and pet on board, 150,000 for a Labrador headed to the UK.

There’s a huge demand, a wave of people gathering to set a departure date saying “okay we’re leaving this day”

said Chris Phillips, manager of Air Charter Service, pointing out that the increasing demands make it difficult to guarantee charter services.

It is equally difficult to receive all the travel documentation of the animal in time and the authorization to leave as flights are canceled most of the time with very little notice. Many passengers have waited more than 7 months from the outbreak of the pandemic to be able to leave the country with their pet.

The most excruciating pain is for those who cannot face a journey of this magnitude and are doing everything to get the money as predicting the future and upcoming government decisions in Hong Kong is not possible.

Hamsters dumped on the streets

Ming Bao, a local website and newspaper, said there have been ten cases of hamsters being taken from the streets since the government announced their culling earlier this week. Apparently, they are abandoned as owners don’t want to deal with the administrative hassle of returning their pets.

This means that it is now potentially likely that COVID-19 is spreading even more widely than it would be if the government had not made this decision.

Source: Financial Times

