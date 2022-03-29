In Hong Kong they use cardboard coffins due to the number of deaths during the new outbreak of COVID-19

File: Workers move wooden coffins amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

The deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong has claimed some 6,000 lives so far this year, reason why the coffins begin to be scarce in the city.

The authorities have been quick to order more coffins, and the government has said 1,200 arrived last week and more will be delivered soon.

Cremation is a common funeral practice in this territory due to population density and space restrictions, and in general the coffins are made of wood or wood substitutes.

Wilson Tong, CEO of LifeArt Asia, talks with a reporter testing a Catholic-themed paper coffin (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In response to the shortage of coffins due to the pandemic, some companies are offering alternatives. An example is an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin.

LifeArt Asia produces cardboard caskets made from recycled wood fiber and can be customized with an exterior design. Its factory in Aberdeen, a district in southern Hong Kong, can produce up to 50 a day.

Its CEO, Wilson Tong, said there is still some opposition to cardboard coffins. “(People feel that) it is a bit embarrassing to use so-called paper coffins”Tong commented.

But he noted that the company has designs that can reflect the deceased’s religion or hobbies and can even be customized in color. “So that gives more than enough options to people, so that they can personalize the funeral and offer a more pleasant farewell without the fear of death”he added.

A woman sits before a pile of coffins amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

The company ensures that their cardboard coffins, when incinerated in cremation, emit 87% less greenhouse gases compared to those made from wood or wood substitutes. Each LifeArt coffin weighs about 10.5 kilograms (23 pounds) and can support a body weighing up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds).

New wave in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has reported an average of about 200 deaths daily for the past week, Many unvaccinated elderly people die of COVID-19. The surge has increased pressure on funeral homes, and refrigerated containers are currently used to temporarily store bodies.

Faced with the growing number of victims, Forget Thee Not, a nonprofit organization that advises families on their funeral plans, acquired 300 cardboard coffins to send to hospitals or donate to families in need.

“We have been promoting personalized and friendly funerals with the environment. Now we see that Hong Kong needs more coffins. There are not enough coffins for the bodies in our hospitals,” said Albert Ko, a Forget Thee Not board director.

Ko said that some elders who have discussed their funeral plans with the organization have been open to green coffins and they welcomed the idea.

People wearing masks walk the streets of Hong Kong (REUTERS / Tyrone Siu)

“We wait take this opportunity to contribute and also to promote the ecological coffins”, he pointed out.

(By Alice Fung and Janic Lo – AP)

Keep reading:

Amnesty International assured that the pandemic exacerbated the “profound” human rights crisis in Latin America

BA.2 is already the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States

China locks down half of Shanghai in a bid to contain the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak