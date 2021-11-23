In Horizon Forbidden West all tribes will have a soul of their own

In these hours, new details have emerged about Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to the adventures of Aloy which will be released next year.

The previous chapter was one of cornerstones of PlayStation 4 for a very long time, before even landing on PC.

With a much anticipated port, but one that has given players a lot of headaches they faced him from day one.

It is not the first time that Sony has unbuttoned the title, because we already knew a few weeks ago new information on Horizon Forbidden West.

The new information it reports Kotaku they are very interesting, because they recall game design ideas which bring to mind one famous PlayStation exclusive.

Similarly to what happens in The Last of Us Part II, all the characters of Horizon Forbidden West they will behave very much psychologically realistic.

Within the game there will be a system that will affect groups of secondary characters, with the aim of making each tribe recognizable even by behaviors, as well as from clothing and architecture.

The influence given by this system it will extend to many elements of the tribes, from the paths they take to the animations, to the way they will even transport objects.

According to the development team of Horizon Forbidden West, players will be able to recognize a tribe even from a distance thanks to these peculiarities. Here is an example:

“When the members of a tribe are in their camp, in their safe spaces, they will behave like themselves. The Oseram are a patriarchal tribe, so their animations will be like punch on the back and high fives. The Utaru, on the other hand, are relaxed, so they will often find themselves sitting together and will be more empathetic. “

We don’t know at the moment what other effects the tribes may have in the flow of play, particularly towards Aloy, or even how they will deal with monstrous creatures.

Which will have very realistic behaviors, which the players will have to study like real hunters.

For the hardcore fans, Aloy was reproduced from a beautiful statue: click here at your own risk, or at least for the wallet.