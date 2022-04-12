In hospitals, nurses will gradually be replaced by the OSS. – AssoCareNews.it

Health

In hospitals, nurses will gradually be replaced by the OSS.

A nurse raises the alarm: our profession is slowly being replaced by the OSS in the hospital.

Dearest Director,

I am a Nurse and I have been working for about 30 years; the problem is much greater and is of a political nature. I work in Sardinia and precisely in Muravera. With us they started by closing the small suburban hospitals where the assistance is excellent; now they want to remove that as well, entrusting the care to people who take a one-year paid course for which promotion insured (OSS).

But what should we study for three years in order to have no decision-making power if they slowly prefer to take on the OSS in hospitals? And let’s not say it’s an economic issue; the difference in salary is minimal between us Nurses and Social Healthcare Workers.

What a disappointment. I hope you publish this mail. Thanks.

MCNurse

