In Hungary, a statue for the inventor of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto

The bronze monument was placed in a business park in Budapest and represents the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin, was immortalized in a bronze statue. The work was unveiled yesterday in Graphisoft Park, in the third district of Budapest, and depicts a man wearing a hoodie with a Bitcoin logo.

“WE ARE ALL SATOSHI”

The peculiarity of the statue is that the face was made with a completely reflective surface. The idea of ​​the authors, Reka Gergely and Tamas Gilly, is that the spectators, looking at the face of the statue, can see themselves reflected in order to express the idea that Bitcoin belongs to everyone and that “we are all Satoshi Nakamoto”. In fact, an aura of dense mystery still reigns around the name of the inventor of Bitcoin. “It was a great challenge to achieve a portrait of a person whose appearance we do not know – explained one of the sculptors – I hope that the sculpture can convey the basic idea of ​​Bitcoin, which belongs to everyone and nobody at the same time “.

THE PROMOTERS

The project, funded by Mr. Coin, Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association and Blockchain Budapest, was promoted by András Györfi, journalist passionate about cryptocurrencies. “The statue is a way to increase knowledge of the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain – explained Györfi – Satoshi Nakamoto for us is the founding father of the entire cryptocurrency industry, he is the god in our market”. The statue cost about ten thousand dollars, obviously collected through donations in Bitcoin.

Loading... Advertisements

THE PREVIOUS IN SLOVENIA

The one unveiled yesterday in Hungary is the first statue dedicated to Satoshi Nakamoto, but it is not the first monument to celebrate cryptocurrencies. In 2018, in the Slovenian city of Kraj, a monument with the symbol of Bitcoin was placed in the center of a road roundabout. Apparently Hungary would be ready to open up to cryptocurrencies. The government would be keen to reduce crypto trading taxes from 30.5% to 15%.

Keep reading

The Bitcoin monument in Kraj, Slovenia

OTHER NEWS FROM FINANCIALOUNGE.COM: