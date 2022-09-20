IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES. Neymar and the Brazilian selection trained in the facilities of Le Havre AC
By Victor Massias
Published on
There was like an air of samba, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the facilities of the Haven AC. This was already the case the day before and it will remain so all week, since the Seleção, the Brazilian national football team, were training on the lawn of the second in Ligue 2.
All the stars were there, from Thiago silva at Marquinhos Passing by robert Firmino, Alisson, Vinicius Jr. and of course Neymar. But not all of them arrived on the field at the same time.
While 12 players warmed up outside, the others stayed indoors in the gym for a while. It depended on how fit everyone was and when they last played for the club.
After the warm-up, the Brazilians split into two groups. Each on a different ground. The coach Titus wanted to work on tactics and obviously the ball outings as well as the pressing. The forty or so journalists present were therefore asked to turn off their cameras during this time.
An opposition was then disputed to put in place what had just been worked on.
Neymar and other players such as Vinicius Jr, Military and Paqueta returned to the locker room before the others, certainly to protect themselves.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Brazilian selection will train at the Oceane stadium in view of his friendly preparation match for the World Cup 2022 against the Ghanawhich will be sold out on Friday evening at Haven.
