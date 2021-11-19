In India, a 5-day-old baby girl is abandoned in a Mumbai sewer, saved from the meowing of cats

A baby girl was rescued in Mumbai from a sewer drain, where she nearly drowned. Immediately hospitalized, the little girl, a few days old, was declared by the doctors to be in good health and stable conditions. The little girl was rescued by some inhabitants of the nearby slum, intrigued by the agitation of a group of cats, who, gathered on the roadside, seemed to want to draw attention to the child, with their insistent meows.

The policemen have launched an investigation into the incident but have told the press that they have no clue: the newborn, who will be given up for adoption as soon as she is out of danger, was wrapped in an anonymous white cotton sheet.

The killing of newborn girls is an atrocious practice not entirely eradicated in the country, especially in the poorest areas. In many areas, a daughter is seen as a useless and heavy burden, to be removed if possible.

To avoid the killing of females through abortion, the law prohibits mothers from knowing the sex of the unborn child during pregnancy; but numerous clinics offer illegal ultrasound and the resulting clandestine abortion. In the most desperate cases, families who cannot afford these costs and do not want to take on a daughter resort to abandonment.

