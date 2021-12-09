In India a military helicopter crashes, on board was also the head of the armed forces

An Indian army helicopter carrying the country’s military leader crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This was reported by the Air Force, without specifying whether the Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was injured in the accident.

The broadcaster publishes Prasar Bharati said three injured were taken to hospital. Television footage showed the helicopter on fire as local residents attempted to put out the blaze. There is no confirmation as to the number of people aboard the helicopter, but local news channels showed a flight poster showing the names of nine people as passengers, including Rawat’s wife and other senior defense officials. . The aviation said in a tweet that an investigation into the accident has been ordered.

Rawat is the senior officer in the Indian army. He is also an advisor to the Ministry of Defense. He took office last year. The news agency Press Trust of India claimed the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an Air Force base to the Army Defense Services college when it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.