In India, a woman learned to read and write at the age of 104 – Corriere.it

Kuttiyamma was born into a poor family who couldn’t get her to study even though her dream was to become a teacher. Now he doesn’t want to stop: “I’ll learn English”

Kuttiyamma he had always wanted to learn to read. But her parents were very poor and needed her to cook, look after the house and her 11 brothers.

Today – at the age of 104 – the elderly lady who lives in the village of Thiruvanchoor, in Kerala, in southern India, has succeeded in the feat: and every morning, as reported by the BBC and the Guardian, the local newspaper the Malayala Manorama is enjoyed.

“I would have liked to study and become a teacher – she told reporters who went to meet her in the house where she lives – but at that time it was unthinkable for a woman to go to school and even the boys left school at nine years old ».

Then, when she was 16, she got married to TK Konthi, who owned a small herbal medicine shop. Kuttiyama raised five children and is now a great-great-grandmother.

The desire to crown that ancient dream came back to her watching grandchildren doing homework: “I peeked into their books but didn’t understand anything.”

Children study in English while Kuttiyamma only speaks Malayam, the local language. At that point Rehana John, a neighbor who is a teacher, learned of her interest, told her about a government program for senior citizens’ literacy: “So I got the books and started studying with her,” he says.

Unsteady on her legs, and bent over by the years, in just a year Kuttiyamma has not only learned to read, but she earned an enviable “report card”: in the national literacy exam he obtained 89 points out of 100.

One result that was praised in a tweet by the Kerala ministry of education: «Age is not a barrier to knowledge. With great respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all the other students the best ».

“It wasn’t difficult – he says -, now I want to try my hand at English”. And the study continues.