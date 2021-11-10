In India, farmers in a village stop crops to save five baby jungle cats

While harvesting in a field, farmers in an Indian village found five baby jungle cats and the rescue operation was triggered. To tell it on Twitter is Parveen Kaswan, an official of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), who however did not want to reveal the area of ​​the discovery because this animal is a protected species.

The jungle cat (Felis chaus), also known as the swamp cat or reed cat, is a medium-sized feline native to the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, and southern China. It lives mainly in humid areas such as swamps and coastal and coastal areas with dense vegetation.

Right from the start it was clear that the puppies were too young to survive without their mother, so the villagers decided to help them find her: «The land was isolated and the farmers decided to temporarily interrupt the harvest – says Kaswan -. In the area, photographic traps were installed and some inhabitants and rescue teams stood guard during the night ».

Probably attracted by the calm and absence of humans, at night the camera traps photographed the mother who, one by one, took the puppies and took them to the forest. “A job that lasted a few hours, my mother had to work overtime that night,” says Kaswa.

A story with a happy ending where it is right to underline how the choice of farmers is an example of great respect for nature.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)